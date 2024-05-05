Groundwater levels hit all-time low in North Coimbatore, Vellalore

May 05, 2024 04:49 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Since mid-March, several parts of Coimbatore city have faced shortages in drinking and groundwater availability, with the northern parts, including Thudiyalur, G.N. Mills, Saravanampatti, Chinnavedampatti and Sivananda Colony, among the hardest hit, according to the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC).

Groundwater levels in these areas currently range between 600 and 800 feet. Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran said, “In Thudiyalur and other northern regions, the water level has dipped beyond 600 feet. Usually, the city receives rainfall in April, so water levels don’t plummet this low. But this summer has seen a more drastic decline.”

Additionally, Vellalore, known for its contentious groundwater quality, has reported the lowest groundwater level in the East Zone measuring about 1,100-1,200 feet. Said U. Siraj, long-time resident in Vellalore, said, “In all my years here, I have never witnessed groundwater levels this low. The borewell I installed at my house in 2015 has dried up for the first time.”

Other residents, including those of the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board’s housing unit in Vellalore, echoed these concerns.. With water supply from the CCMC becoming irregular, the residents have resorted to private tankers charging between ₹10 and ₹20 per litre of water for domestic use.

To mitigate the crisis, the CCMC has deployed 27 water tankers to critical areas and approved the sinking of 23 more borewells. “Water will be collected from these areas and distributed through the Corporation-run tankers,” the Commissioner said.

Residents have called for subsidising water sold by private companies or the Corporation organising the water supplied by private companies to ensure judicious extraction of groundwater and supply at affordable rates. Ganapathi Selvakumar, a member of the Vellalore Housing Unit Association of Residents, suggested, “Sinking more borewells will only harm the water table. Existing resources should be streamlined and managed better.”