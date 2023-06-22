Ground-level staff sensitised on safety aspects: Southern Railway General Manager

June 22, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - ERODE

Southern Railway General Manager R.N. Singh has said that ground-level staff have been sensitised on safety and explained on what they should do and what they should not do.

Addressing the media at the Erode Railway Junction here on Thursday, Mr. Singh said he is visiting various places to check the status of infrastructure and operations so that everything is safe and sound. “I am meeting the staff and sensitising them on safety,” he said and added that infrastructure at various railway stations are also being reviewed.

To a question on steps taken by the railways after the Odisha train accident, Mr. Singh said that he had inspected the divisions under Chennai, Tiruchi and Madurai and would also inspect Palakkad.

“The purpose of the inspection is to meet all the officers and staff and explain to them on adopting safe practices, check the assets and infrastructure and conduct review meetings,” he said and added, “so far, safety aspects at inspected places are satisfactory”.

The GM said that they are focussing on operating passenger and goods trains, tracks and signals, overhead electrification works and other safety-related issues.

He said that work on installing CCTV cameras in all the stations is being carried out on a mission mode and added that all stations will be covered in the next six months.

The GM inspected the railway bridge across the River Cauvery near Cauvery Railway Station and inspected the ongoing engineering works to strengthen the bridge. He insisted that the structural stability of the bridge should be monitored constantly and safety should be ensured.

He also held a meeting with railway staff in which he reiterated that safety is of utmost importance and that not even a small aspect related to safety should be ignored or neglected. At a function at the Electric Loco Shed, he released a booklet on ‘Dos & Don’ts for Carriage and Wagon Staff’ of the Mechanical Department. The booklet contains guidelines for the staff that will help them ensure safe operation of trains.

Pankaj Kumar Sinha, Divisional Railway Manager, Salem Division, and other officials were present.