Ground-breaking ceremony for water harvesting scheme held in Krishnagiri

March 09, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

A ground-breaking ceremony for the newly-announced irrigation scheme to channel water from Barur lake to various lakes along its watershed was held here on Thursday.

The project proposed at a cost of ₹81.46 crore by the State government envisions a 15.95 km long supply channel from the East Main Canal of Barur lake to channel the run off waters of Pennayar to over 33 lakes and 8 checkdams in Pochampalli and Uthangarai.

The project envisions tapping 83.71 million cub.ft of water and distribute it through the channel for 22 days.

Over 12 villages of Uthangarai and Bargur including Borkalapalli, Keezhkuppam, Thaneerpandal, Inamkattupatty,Katteri, Onnakarai, Kanjanur, Soolakarai, Mallapuram, Parandapalli, Thathampatty, and Reddipatty and 1,341 acres of lands will be irrigated through the scheme. In addition, the scheme will augment the water table in the area, according to the administration.

As of date, administrative sanction of ₹20 lakh has been accorded for soil survey and ₹13.20 crore for land acquisition and compensation.

Earlier, Collector Deepak Jacob in the presence of Krishnagiri MP A. Chellakumar broke the ground for the project.

