Grocery vehicles can be operated till 6 p.m.: Collector

District Collector S.Karmegam allowed traders to sell groceries through mobile vehicles between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. only.

The Collector held discussions with senior officials and traders on Saturday. Wholesale traders, especially traders in Shevapet market have been permitted to operate shops between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. to provide goods to retailers alone and not the public.

Retailers can sell the goods in vehicles with permission from respective local bodies and sale has to be conducted only between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. and retailers would not be permitted to open their shops, Mr. Karmegam said.

Traders were advised to provide identity cards to loading and unloading staff and adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols. The Collector warned that stern action would be taken against violators. City Police Commissioner Santosh Kumar and other senior officials took part.