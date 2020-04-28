Grocery shops in Salem might operate on rotation basis

With the total lockdown ending in Salem on Tuesday and the earlier lockdown with some relaxation set to resume, Salem District Collector S.A. Raman said the district administration was planning to allow grocery shops to operate on rotation basis.

However, uzhavar sandhais and vegetable shops in containment areas would not function.

“We are planning to let grocery stores function in a controlled manner. In a bazaar, shops on left side would be allowed to function on one day and shops on right side on the next day. Public should strictly follow social distancing when they come out and they should compulsorily wear masks and they may be fined otherwise,” he said.

About 250 mobile vegetable vehicles were being operated in the district.

On Tuesday, Mr.Raman flagged off a mobile grocery store with over 70 products for delivery in containment areas.

Mr. Raman said that teams were working at the State and district level actively for identifying from where recently reported primary cases in the district contracted the disease.

He said that there was no community spread at present in the district.

On Tuesday, Mr. Raman received 1.5 lakh eggs provided by Tamil Nadu Egg Poultry Farmers Marketing Society here.

He said 85,000 eggs would be provided to Salem Corporation, 40,000 to municipalities and 25,000 to town panchayats for free distribution to public to improve their immunity.

The eggs would be provided to sanitary workers, and to others through Amma canteens and community kitchens.