Groceries distributed among tribal families in STR

A total of 370 tribal families in six settlements located in the Talamalai Forest Range were given groceries and other essential items worth ₹ 800 each here.

Sponsored by the World Wildlife Fund and the Talavadi Adhivasigal Munnetra Sangam (TAMS), K. Suresh, Range Officer, Talamalai Forest Range, distributed the essentials among the residents of Kalithimbam, Mavanatham, Bejalatti, Thadasalatti, Ittarai and Ramaranai. All these settlements are located inside the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve and the people cultivate millets and other crops on their land to fulfil their food needs.

A forest official said that due to COVID-19 lockdown, the people’s livelihood was hit and the essentials would serve their needs at least for a month. The package contains cereals, pulses, oil, other essentials, masks and sanitisers. “People were asked to follow COVID-19 norms when they travel to other places for work or to market,” the official said.