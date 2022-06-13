Grievances redressal day held at Salem Collectorate

The weekly grievances redressal day was held at the Collectorate on Monday.

District Collector S. Karmegam received 205 petitions seeking land patta, old age pension, bank loans, job opportunities, and road and drinking water facilities. The Collector also received 16 petitions from the differently abled. The Collector also distributed wheel chairs to 20 differently abled.He also provided six wheel chairs at a total cost of ₹2.02 lakh. The Collector instructed officials concerned to take action against petitions submitted by the general public within a stipulated time.

During the grievance day, special deputy Tahsildar (schemes) Sathiya Balagangadharan, District Supply Officer Amuthan, and officials from concerned departments participated.