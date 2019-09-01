Grievances will be redressed within a month: Minister

The grievances submitted by people will be redressed within a month, said Minister for Municipal Administration and Water Supply S.P. Velumani at the Chief Minister’s Special Grievance Redressal Programme here on Saturday.

The event was held at the Corporation Higher Secondary School in Ganapathy. At the event, Mr. Velumani assured people that their grievances would be sent to authorities concerned in a week. Petitions from over 800 people were accepted at the event, according to an official release.

Mr. Velumani highlighted that the expansion of Coimbatore International Airport would enable the export of garments manufactured in Coimbatore and Tiruppur. Noting that the field inspection works for the Metro Rail project were under way in the city, he said that adequate funds for schemes such as Smart City project, storm water drainage and Athikadavu-Avinashi project had been allocated, the release said.

Welfare assistance worth ₹ 5.03 crore was given to 438 beneficiaries at the event. MLAs P.R.G. Arunkumar, V.C. Arukutty and Amman K. Arjunan, District Collector K. Rajamani and Corporation Commissioner Sravan Kumar Jatavath participated, according to the release.