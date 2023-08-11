Civil supplies grievances redress meetings to be held in Krishnagiri today

August 11, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The civil supplies grievances redress meetings will be held on August 12, in the following blocks. The meetings will address complaints with respect to the public distribution through the fair price shops; changes in the name, addresses, and inclusion and deletion of names in the family cards.

The meetings will be held in Anchetty village in Anchetty block; in Karandapalli village in Denkanikottai block; in Ankondapalli in Shoolaigri block; in Belathur village in Hosur; in Moongileri in Uthangarai; in Parandapalli Pudur in Pochampalli; Koochur in Bargur; and Avalnatham in Krishnagiri

The meetings will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.