HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Civil supplies grievances redress meetings to be held in Krishnagiri today

August 11, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

The civil supplies grievances redress meetings will be held on August 12, in the following blocks. The meetings will address complaints with respect to the public distribution through the fair price shops; changes in the name, addresses, and inclusion and deletion of names in the family cards.

The meetings will be held in Anchetty village in Anchetty block; in Karandapalli village in Denkanikottai block; in Ankondapalli in Shoolaigri block; in Belathur village in Hosur; in Moongileri in Uthangarai; in Parandapalli Pudur in Pochampalli; Koochur in Bargur; and Avalnatham in Krishnagiri

The meetings will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.