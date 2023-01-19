ADVERTISEMENT

Grievances redress meetings at Erode Collectorate deferred

January 19, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

With the model code of conduct (MCC) for the Erode (East) Assembly constituency coming into effect from January 18, the weekly grievances redress meeting, held on Mondays at the Collectorate, and other grievances redress meetings, remain deferred until the poll process is completed.

District Election Officer and Collector H. Krishnanunni, in a release, said all the grievances redress meetings were deferred till March 4 and the public can register their complaints at the District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC) Control Room toll free number at 1077 and 0424-2260211. Also, they could submit their petitions or grievances at the WhatsApp number 97917-88852, the release said.

Also, the proposed mega job fair at Nandha Arts and Science College on January 21 was postponed due to unavoidable administrative reasons, the release said.

