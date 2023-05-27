Grievances redress meeting on May 29 at Collectorate cancelled

May 27, 2023 05:50 pm | Updated 05:50 pm IST

With revenue settlement (Jamabandhi) for Pasali year 1432 being held across the district, the weekly grievances redressal meeting at Collectorate will not be held on May 29.

A release from Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara said that Jamabandhi is being held in all the taluks from May 25 to 31. While Jamabandhi is being held from May 25 to 29 in the taluks of Kodumudi, Modakkurichi, Bhavani, Erode and Nambiyur, it was conducted in Talavadi on May 25, Anthiyur from May 25 to 30, Gobichettipalayam and Sathyamangalam an Perundurai from May 25 to 31 (except on Saturday, Sunday and holidays).

Petitions were received from the public at the Revenue Divisional offices in the respective areas. Hence, the weekly grievances meeting at Collectorate on May 29, Monday, stands cancelled, the release said and asked people to submit their petitions to the Revenue Divisional Officer.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.