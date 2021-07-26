Grievances redress meeting held online

The weekly grievances redress meeting was resumed and conducted through video conferencing here on Monday.

The weekly meeting was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, considering the decrease in the number of cases, the district administration decided to organise the meeting online.

Collector Shreya P. Singh conducted the meeting through video conferencing from the Collectorate. Ms. Singh interacted with petitioners who conveyed their grievances from different government offices. According to officials, arrangements for video conferencing were made at eight Tahsildhar offices, 15 BDO offices, five municipalities and 19 town panchayat offices.

The Collector also contacted the officials of the respective departments through video conferencing and advised them to take action on the petitions. The administration received 71 petitions on Monday.