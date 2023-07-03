ADVERTISEMENT

Grievances redress meeting held in Krishnagiri

July 03, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

The weekly grievances redress meeting was held at the Collectorate on Monday. A total of 228 petitions were received, including those related to house pattas, old-age pension, road facility, power connection, welfare benefits, among others. Collector K.M. Sarayu instructed the line departments to respond to the petitions within the time-frame and expedite processing or alternatively communicate the reasons for the rejection of petitions to the petitioner.

Earlier, the Collector disbursed welfare benefits worth ₹2.97 lakh to 34 beneficiaries.

