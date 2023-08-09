ADVERTISEMENT

Grievances redress meeting held for beneficiaries of CM’s Girl Child Protection Scheme in Krishnagiri

August 09, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

Collector K. M. Sarayu handing out the fixed deposit certificates to parents during the grievances day meeting for the Chief Minster’s Girl Children Protection scheme in Krishnagiri . | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Chief Minister’s Girl Child Protection Scheme that provides financial support to households with two girl children has increased the number of higher education entrants among girls, according to the district administration.

A special grievances redress meeting was organised under the Chief Minister’s Girl Child Protection Scheme here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, District Collector K.M. Sarayu said the first such special grievances meeting was held last month. The petitions that were received last month were processed and action taken.

Since April 2023, fixed deposits accounts for 250 girl children were opened using the revolving funds with the Tamil Nadu Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation. The fixed deposit would be handed over to the children directly upon attainment of maturity at the age of 18. Between 2002 and now, over 800 girls had received the fund upon maturity and gone on to pursue higher education, the administration said.

Fixed deposit receipts for ₹ 1.08 crore was distributed among 430 beneficiaries at the meeting.

