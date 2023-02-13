ADVERTISEMENT

Grievances redress meeting held at Salem Collectorate

February 13, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Residents from Kottamedu village at the Collectorate in Salem on Monday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

The weekly grievances redress meeting was held at the Salem and Namakkal Collectorates on Monday.

In Salem, Collector S. Karmegam received 360 petitions from the public and instructed officials to look into the issues. During the day, the villagers of Kottamedu urged the district administration to measure the land in their locality that was allegedly encroached upon by local people. “We were unable to use the path due to the encroachment,” they said in a petition.

Likewise, more than 50 women from A.N. Mangalam submitted a petition stating the they ran a women self-help group and got loan from a cooperative bank in their village. Recently, the State government waived the loans bought by self-help groups in cooperative banks. But the bank in their village was threatening them to pay the loan amount with fine.

At the Namakkal Collectorate, Collector Shreya P. Singh received 312 petitions from the public. The Collector gave a tricycle at ₹9,050 to a differently abled person in response to a petition.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US