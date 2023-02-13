Grievances redress meeting held at Salem Collectorate

February 13, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - Salem

The weekly grievances redress meeting was held at the Salem and Namakkal Collectorates on Monday.

In Salem, Collector S. Karmegam received 360 petitions from the public and instructed officials to look into the issues. During the day, the villagers of Kottamedu urged the district administration to measure the land in their locality that was allegedly encroached upon by local people. “We were unable to use the path due to the encroachment,” they said in a petition.

Likewise, more than 50 women from A.N. Mangalam submitted a petition stating the they ran a women self-help group and got loan from a cooperative bank in their village. Recently, the State government waived the loans bought by self-help groups in cooperative banks. But the bank in their village was threatening them to pay the loan amount with fine.

At the Namakkal Collectorate, Collector Shreya P. Singh received 312 petitions from the public. The Collector gave a tricycle at ₹9,050 to a differently abled person in response to a petition.