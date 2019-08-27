Grievances redress: Corpn. needs to pick up pace

Coimbatore District Congress Committee member P. Vijaykumar had on July 31 this year petitioned the Coimbatore Corporation to improve water supply in Ward 39 (Peelamedu) by putting to use a tank that it did not fill water for long.

As of August 26, Mr. Vijaykumar is a happy man as the Corporation improved water supply and has started reusing the tank. “I’m surprised that within a week of my petition, the Corporation engineers reached the spot, repaired the valves and filled the tank,” he says. “The result is that the area residents are now getting in four hours the water they would earlier get in 12 hours.”

The Congress worker says the Corporation also acted on his another demand to repair faulty street lights in the area. He had presented his petition to the Corporation at the weekly grievance redress meeting that Commissioner Sravan Kumar Jatavath had started on July 3, after a gap of more than two years.

But not many are as lucky as Mr. Vijaykumar.

R. Pasupathy of Mettur, Podanur, had approached the Corporation on the same day that Mr. Vijaykumar did. His petition was to remove an encroachment on a road in the area. But he is yet to see any action.

“That the Corporation had not acted thus far is one thing; but the civic body has not informed me of the status of my petition and the time it is likely to take,” he rues.

Petitioner P. Manoj Arun is as clueless as the Podanur resident on the status on his petition. He wanted the Corporation to repair the second row of seats at the bus shelter opposite the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.

The office-bearers of the Ganapathy Managar Veetu Urimaiyalar Nala Pathugappu Sangam (house owners’ association) petitioned the Corporation around a month ago complaining contamination of drinking water due to seepage from soak pits that the residents have constructed because of the absence of drainage.

The association president S.K. Sundararaj says the recent rain had made the situation worse and that the residents had to face an additional problem – inundation because of the road surface being higher than the floor level in houses.

To date, he too has not heard from the civic body authorities. Maniakarampalayam resident R. Murugesan complained in his petition at a weekly grievances redress meeting about leakage from a community toilet polluting the nearby water channel. He says the Corporation attended to the problem by taking the sewage from the toilet to a nearby septic tank but has not cleaned the channel.

Corporation officials say that they are responding to every petitioner but cannot act immediately on a few petitions, given the nature of complaints. They are taking action on complaints related to water supply or street lights but will have to delay action on petitions seeking roads, development of parks or encroachment removal.

In short, wherever the process involves estimate preparation, floating tenders, they require time, the officials add.

But residents want the Corporation to at least inform of the time frame. R. Valliappan of Vadavalli says if the Corporation responds first and then acts, the petitioner can at least rest assured that it will provide a solution later, if not sooner.