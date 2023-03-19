Grievances redress cell of Coimbatore Corporation receives maximum complaints regarding streetlights, garbage

March 19, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The grievances redress cell of the Coimbatore Corporation, according to its portal, has received over 40,000 complaints from residents.

The public can report civic issues to the Corporation by logging on to https://icts. smartccmc.com/ or call +91-422-2302323 or email at commr.coimbatore@tn.gov.in.

Complaints are registered under categories such as engineering, public health, sanitation, revenue, town planning, education, accounts and e-governance. In this, engineering work comprises sewage, water supply, town planning and street lights. There are also provisions under the category ‘Zoo’ to register complaints on stray animals. The contact details of the officials, both ward and category-wise, are enlisted on the website.

An official of the cell said the 24x7 cell began functioning over three years ago. A staff noted the name, contact details and remarks from people. Each day, the staff, numbering 10, received over 150-200 complaints. These were forwarded to the respective Departments and the replies were sent to the complainant’s email and/or SMS.

According to the portal, as of March 19, 39,762 complaints have been resolved of the total 40,510 received and 748 are pending. Of these, 8,541 were regarding streetlights of which 70 are pending; 6,028 were garbage-related and 59 under this are pending.

An engineer in the civic body said that they made sure to reply within a week after the grievance was passed on to the town planning department and the petitioner was told if the work was finished, ongoing, or awaiting any approval. There were also complaints that fall out of the scope of the Corporation.

President of Citizen’s Voice Coimbatore C.M. Jayaraman said, “We usually receive a reply that ‘the official concerned will look into it’. There is no active resolution. The issues are listened to, but need to be redressed by the Corporation. Officials should review the problems filed before every grievances redress meeting at the Corporation office. A monitoring committee must be formed to ensure the issues are solved.”