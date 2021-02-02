Grievances meet resumes in Tiruppur

Tiruppur

02 February 2021 00:06 IST

The weekly grievances redress meet that remained suspended for over 10 months owing to COVID-19, resumed at Tiruppur Collectorate on Monday.

District Revenue Officer G. Saravanamurthy received 167 petitions from the public and the meeting was held in adherence to COVID-19 precautionary measures, officials said.

Since August 2020, the grievances meet was held over phone. This will be discontinued, the officials said.

Member of Ward No. 8 in Alagumalai village panchayat, P. Poongodi, petitioned the district administration to complete the construction of the building for the part-time ration shop at Chettipalayam.

In her petition, she accused the panchayat president of stopping the construction, and that the part-time ration shop was functioning from a private building.