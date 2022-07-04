Grievance day held at Salem Collectorate

Collector S. Karmegam handing over cheque to a differently-abled beneficiary in Salem on Monday.,

The weekly grievance redressal day was held at the Salem Collectorate on Monday.

District Collector S. Karmegam received 480 petitions seeking old-age pension, land patta, patta transfer, community certificate, bank loans, job opportunities, and road and street light facilities.

The Collector received 13 petitions from differently abled persons. He instructed the officials concerned to take action on the petitions within the stipulated time.

The Collector distributed certificates and prizes to students who won in speech competitions organised by the Tamil Development Department as part of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s birth anniversary celebrations. He handed over loan order to a differently abled beneficiary.

Additional Collector (DRDA) C. Balachandar, and officials from the Tamil Development, Cooperative, Revenue, and Differently Abled Welfare departments participated.

Protest staged

Meanwhile, more than 50 villagers from Adi Dravidar colony in Vilaripalayam in Vazhapadi taluk staged a dharna before the Collectorate.

They said that they used patta land to reach the burial ground. The land owner has now closed the path and people who belong to another caste are raising objections to taking the dead bodies through an alternative path . So we were unable to take the dead body to the burial ground. The district administration should sort out the issue, villagers added.

On information, the police talked with them and allowed five villagers to submit their petition to the Collector. Based on the talks, they withdrew their protest.