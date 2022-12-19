Grievance redress meetings held in Salem, Namakkal

December 19, 2022 06:05 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - Salem

The weekly grievance redressal day was held at Salem and Namakkal Collectorates on Monday.

In Salem, District Revenue Officer P. Menaha presided over the meeting and received the petitions.

In total, the DRO received 264 petitions, including those seeking land patta, patta transfer, community certificates, job opportunities, bank loans, education loans, financial assistance, roads, drinking water, and street light facilities.

The DRO also received 18 petitions from persons with disabilities (PwDs) and instructed officials concerned to address the grievance within the stipulated time. The DRO also distributed welfare assistance to 39 differently abled beneficiaries.

The Sand Lorry Owners’ Association submitted a petition. In the petition, they alleged that small traders were selling M-sand on the roadside.

Recently, Mining Department officials issued a notice to the traders and alleged that they were occupying land and selling construction materials. So, officials should allow small traders to sell M-sand and save their livelihoods, they added in the petition.

Similarly, relatives and family members of the late Indian Army soldier Siddhan of Saminaickenpatti, who died in the India-Pakistan War in 1965, came to the Salem Collectorate and submitted a petition.

Later, they kneeled before the Collectorate and protested. They claimed that after Siddhan’s death during the war, the government allotted 2.92 acres of land at Saminaickenpatti, 51 years ago. But still, patta was not provided for that land even though they petitioned many times. The government is now trying to acquire that land, they alleged.

Likewise, during the grievance redressal day held at the Namakkal Collectorate, Collector Shreya P. Singh presided and received petitions from the public. The Collector received a total of 480 petitions.