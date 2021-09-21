Coimbatore

Grievance redress meeting for Erode farmers

The monthly farmers’ grievance meeting will be held through videoconferencing at 10.30 a.m. on September 24.

A press release from Collector H. Krishnanunni said that farmers and representatives of farmers associations can participate in the meeting by visiting the Office of the Assistant Director of Agriculture at each taluks and also from the Office of the Joint Director of Agriculture at Erode. Farmers can also submit their grievances as petitions to the Assistant Directors at each taluks. Petitions received would be forwarded to the officials concerned for necessary action, the release added.


