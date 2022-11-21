Grievance redress day: cable TV operators in Salem highlight service disruption

November 21, 2022 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - Salem

Cable TV operators staged a dharna at the Salem Collectorate on Monday. Salem West MLA R. Arul participated in the protest.

The services of the Tamil Nadu Arasu Cable TV Corporation Limited have been disrupted since Saturday following a glitch in the software support offered by a private company. In an official release on Sunday, the corporation said the technical committee is involved in sorting out the issue, and it will be ironed out within 24 hours.

On Monday morning, during the grievance redress meeting, more than 100 cable TV operators gathered at the Collectorate to meet the Collector regarding the issue. But the police stopped them, and they staged a dharna.

Mr. Arul, who came to the Collectorate said that he came as a cable operator to meet the Cable Tahsildar.

The MLA met with the Tahsildar, who assured him that the problem would be resolved by Monday evening. Later, the MLA and cable operators left the spot.

The cable operators said that through over 3,000 cable operators, more than six lakh cable connections are provided in Salem district. However, due to telecast issues in recent months, more than three lakh connections were transferred to private cable operators.

Meanwhile, for the past three days due to technical issues the services have been disrupted. Using this, private cable operators are approaching customers to shift them to their connections. They asked the government to look into the issue and save the Tamil Nadu Arasu Cable TV Corporation Limited.

Petition submitted

Palaniammal of Veeraganur submitted a petition stating that her brother Palanivel went for work in Saudi Arabia in 2005 and regularly contacted them.

But for the past 10 years, there has been no information from his side, and while they approached the agent who sent her brother abroad, they did not answer properly.

Recently, a friend said he saw Palanivel in Saudi Arabia. So, the district administration should help to bring back her brother to Salem, Ms. Palaniammal added in the petition.