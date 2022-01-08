Grievance meets cancelled in Tiruppur

Tiruppur

08 January 2022 21:53 IST

District Collector S. Vineeth on Saturday announced the cancellation of weekly grievance redress meets and the monthly grievance meets for farmers, which are held at the District Collectorate in Tiruppur, till further notice in view of the rising COVID-19 cases.

In a release, he appealed to the public to not visit the Collectorate regarding their grievances to prevent the spread of virus. Henceforth, residents of Tiruppur district shall communicate their grievances to the district administration every Monday by contacting 97000 41114 between 10.30 a.m. and 1 p.m., he said.

The public shall also communicate their grievances via WhatsApp to this contact number on other days and necessary action will be initiated to redress the grievances, Mr. Vineeth said.

Advertising

Advertising