Grievance meetings for power consumers in Erode

Published - October 08, 2024 06:42 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

The Superintending Engineer, Erode Electricity Distribution Circle, Erode, will conduct grievances redress meetings at various Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL) offices, earlier Tangedco, at 11 a.m. on the given dates.

A release said that on October 9, a meeting will be held at the Office of Executive Engineer/Operation and Maintenance/Urban on EVN Road, Erode and consumers in Solar, Ganapathipalayam, Kodumudi, Sivagiri, Kasturbai Village, Arachalur, Elumathur, Modakkurichi, Anumanpalli and Mullamparappu can participate.

On October 16, a meeting will be held at the Office of the Executive Engineer, Perundurai Division, Karumandichellipalayam, Sanitorium, Perundurai 638 053 for consumers in Perundurai, Vellode, Ingur, Kodumanal, Chennimalai, Goundachipalayam, Vijayamangalam, Pidariyur, Pudupalayam and Nallampatti, the release added.

