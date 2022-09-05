Grievance meeting held in Coimbatore

Staff Reporter COIMBATORE
September 05, 2022 19:07 IST

Members of the National Federation of the Blind at the Coimbatore Collectorate on Monday. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

The weekly grievance redressal meeting was held at the Collectorate on Monday. Residents submitted petitions to the District Collector G.S Sameeran, Revenue Officer P.S. Leela Alex, Pollachi Sub-Collector Thakare Shubham Dnyandeorao, and other officials.

A total of 257 petitions — 82 requested land patta, 33 sought free housing, 20 for employment, and 122 for other demands like old-age allowance, land transfer, and new family card - were submitted.

The National Federation for the Blind (NFB), Coimbatore branch, demanded that the district administration request the State government to increase the monthly assistance from ₹1,000 to ₹3,000.

Coimbatore district coordinator of NFB T Sadasivam said they have been repeatedly asking for hike for all the unemployed differently-abled persons since 2012.

In chains

The Hindustan Makkal Seva Iyakkam staged a demonstration with members in chains in front of the Collector's office. They submitted a petition urging the Tamil Nadu government to not release certain convicted prisoners on former Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai's birth anniversary on September 15.

