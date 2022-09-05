Grievance meeting held in Coimbatore

The weekly grievance redressal meeting was held at the Collectorate on Monday. Residents submitted petitions to the District Collector G.S Sameeran, Revenue Officer P.S. Leela Alex, Pollachi Sub-Collector Thakare Shubham Dnyandeorao, and other officials.

A total of 257 petitions — 82 requested land patta, 33 sought free housing, 20 for employment, and 122 for other demands like old-age allowance, land transfer, and new family card - were submitted.

The National Federation for the Blind (NFB), Coimbatore branch, demanded that the district administration request the State government to increase the monthly assistance from ₹1,000 to ₹3,000.

Coimbatore district coordinator of NFB T Sadasivam said they have been repeatedly asking for hike for all the unemployed differently-abled persons since 2012.

In chains

The Hindustan Makkal Seva Iyakkam staged a demonstration with members in chains in front of the Collector's office. They submitted a petition urging the Tamil Nadu government to not release certain convicted prisoners on former Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai's birth anniversary on September 15.