Grievance meeting for differently abled under MNREGS in Dharmapuri

Special Correspondent DHARMAPURI
September 17, 2022 18:49 IST

A special grievances meeting for the differently-abled beneficiaries under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MNREGS) is scheduled to be held at the Collectorate on Monday.

The rural employment guarantee programme under MNREGS is implemented in all 10 blocks covering 251 village panchayats in the district.

According to the administration, a dedicated grievance meeting for the differently-abled under MNREGS is mandated to be held bi-monthly on second Tuesday.

However, the administration is conducting the meeting here on Monday at 3 p.m.  Collector K. Shanthi has called upon differently-abled beneficiaries to participate in the meeting to air their grievances, demands vis-à-vis the employment guarantee scheme.

