ADVERTISEMENT

Grievance day redress meeting to resume at Erode Collectorate from March 6

March 04, 2023 05:51 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The grievance redress day meeting that was cancelled due to the byelection to Erode (East) Assembly constituency for over a month will resume at the Collectorate from March 6.

A release from Collector H. Krishnanunni said that the model code of conduct (MCC) came into effect from January 18 and the meeting held on Mondays at the Collectorate, and other grievance redress meetings, was deferred until the poll process was completed. The release said that since the code of conduct was withdrawn from March 4, the grievance meeting will continue on Mondays while other grievance meetings will also continue.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US