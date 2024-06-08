Grievance day redress meeting to resume at Erode Collectorate from June 10

The grievance redress day meeting that was cancelled due to the Lok Sabha election for over two months will resume at the Collectorate from June 10.

A release from Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara said that the model code of conduct (MCC) came into effect from March 16 and the meeting held on Mondays at the Collectorate, and other grievance redress meetings, was deferred until the poll process was completed. The release said that since the code of conduct was withdrawn from June 6, the grievance meeting will continue on Mondays.

