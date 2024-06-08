GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Grievance day redress meeting to resume at Erode Collectorate from June 10

Published - June 08, 2024 05:42 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

The grievance redress day meeting that was cancelled due to the Lok Sabha election for over two months will resume at the Collectorate from June 10.

A release from Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara said that the model code of conduct (MCC) came into effect from March 16 and the meeting held on Mondays at the Collectorate, and other grievance redress meetings, was deferred until the poll process was completed. The release said that since the code of conduct was withdrawn from June 6, the grievance meeting will continue on Mondays.

Related Topics

Erode

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.