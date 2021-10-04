Grievance day meeting resumes at Collectorate

ERODE

04 October 2021 23:32 IST

The grievance redress meeting held every Monday at the Collectorate that was cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic for seven months resumed here with people submitting petitions.

Due to the pandemic, people were asked to drop their petitions in the box kept at the ground floor of the Collectorate and the petitions were forwarded to the officials concerned for necessary action. Since there is a drop in COVID-19 positive cases, the district administration announced that meetings would resume from Monday.

District Revenue Officer P. Murugesan chaired the meeting at the GDP Hall and received petitions from the people. Chairs were placed to ensure physical distancing at the hall and sanitisers were given to the people before entering the hall. Petitions demanding free house site pattas, old-age pension and improvement in sanitation were submitted.

People from New Bombay Sizing Mill Road submitted a petition urging the district administration to relocate a Tasmac shop that was proposed to be opened in their area. They said that 25 families reside in the area where 10 power loom units, three garment manufacturing units, besides sizing and calendaring mills were located.

Over 150 women work in the mills in two shifts and they use the road where work is on to open the liquor shop. They wanted the shop to be relocated so that movement of women and children is not affected.