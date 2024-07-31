ADVERTISEMENT

Grievance day meeting at Erode Forest Division on August 6

Published - July 31, 2024 06:22 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

The Erode Forest Division will conduct a grievance day meeting at the District Forest Office at 11 a.m. on August 6. 

A release from District Forest Officer Kumili Venkata Appala Naidu said the division comprises the forest ranges of Anthiyur, Bargur, Thattakarai, Chennampatti and Erode, and people and farmers can take part in the meeting and air their grievances related to the forest, if any. The release said meetings would be held on the first Tuesday of each month and people could represent their grievance for redressal. They can also contact the toll free number 1800-425-1107 to lodge complaints, the release added.

