GRG Gen Nxt Incubator launches virtual incubation programme for women entrepreneurs

Published - November 25, 2024 06:47 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

GRG Gen Nxt Incubator, a leading platform for entrepreneurial growth, has launched its virtual incubation programme for women entrepreneurs. The initiative is aimed at provide comprehensive support to women-led startups across India.

According to Hetal Sonpal, CEO of GRG Gen Nxt Incubator, women entrepreneurs bring immense potential to the table, and the virtual incubation programme is a step forward in empowering women leaders, providing them with the resources and networks needed to scale their businesses and break new ground.

For more information, visit www.grggennxt.in or contact bdm-incubator@grgeducation.com

