COIMBATORE

07 October 2021 00:04 IST

The ENVIS Resource Partner on Forest Genetic Resources and Tree Improvement at the Institute of Forest Genetics and Tree Breeding (IFGTB), Coimbatore, has announced conduct of Green Skill Development Programmes of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) from November 2021 to January 2022.

The courses offered are ‘Quality Planting Material Producer’ and ‘Plant Tissue Culture Techniques and its Applications’. The programme is free of cost with boarding, lodging and training kit. Certificate from MoEFCC will be awarded to those who successfully complete the programme.

Advertising

Advertising

Aspirants can apply online at www.gsdp-envis.gov.in/Default3.aspx on or before October 31. Offline application form can be downloaded at https://bit.ly/3mrimKG. Filled-in applications should reach ENVIS, Institute of Forest Genetics and Tree Breeding, Forest Campus, P.B No.1061, Cowley Brown Road, R.S. Puram, Coimbatore-641002 or emailed to ifgtb@envis.nic.in by October 31.

Those who find difficulty in filling the online/offline applications can contact S. Vigneswaran, Senior Programme Officer, at 0422-2484142 or 9952645333/9944328696 from 9 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. from Monday to Friday for further details.