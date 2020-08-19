Green-rated industrial parks to come up in Coimbatore

Coimbatore

19 August 2020 22:23 IST

The Codissia Industrial Park Limited (CIPL) and Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) entered into an agreement on Wednesday to develop two industrial parks here as green-rated ones.

Rajesh Lund, who heads the IGBC, Coimbatore Centre, and A.V. Varadarajan, Managing Director of CIPL, signed a memorandum of understanding in this regard.

Nearly 300 MSME industries are expected to come up on the two industrial parks that are developed by CIPL.

Mr. Lund said the factories will encouraged to go in for IGBC-rated green buildings. The parks itself will be green-rated and the office buildings at the two parks will also be green-rated. The factory owners can approach the IGBC and it will handhold them with designs that will make the buildings green rated.

The MoU also envisages organising training and awareness programmes.

Mr. Varadarajan said the agreement aims at making the industrial estates and the buildings in it green.

According to V. Suresh, national Chairman of IGBC, the Council has 26 rating systems, covering all types of assets - hospitals, hotels, factories and houses. The two industrial parks in Coimbatore will come under green township rating, factory buildings under green factories category and offices under green office building rating. The thrust will be on air quality, water, and energy. “There are several easy-to-use, simple measures that will make the buildings green. It will all increase the efficiency and productivity at the shop floor level. This will lead to sustainable industrial parks,” he said.