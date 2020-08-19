Green-rated industrial parks to come up in Coimbatore

The Codissia Industrial Park Limited (CIPL) and Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) entered into an agreement on Wednesday to develop two industrial parks here as green-rated ones.
Rajesh Lund, who heads the IGBC, Coimbatore Centre, and A.V. Varadarajan, Managing Director of CIPL, signed a memorandum of understanding in this regard.
Nearly 300 MSME industries are expected to come up on the two industrial parks that are developed by CIPL.
Mr. Lund said the factories will encouraged to go in for IGBC-rated green buildings. The parks itself will be green-rated and the office buildings at the two parks will also be green-rated. The factory owners can approach the IGBC and it will handhold them with designs that will make the buildings green rated.
The MoU also envisages organising training and awareness programmes.
Mr. Varadarajan said the agreement aims at making the industrial estates and the buildings in it green.
According to V. Suresh, national Chairman of IGBC, the Council has 26 rating systems, covering all types of assets - hospitals, hotels, factories and houses. The two industrial parks in Coimbatore will come under green township rating, factory buildings under green factories category and offices under green office building rating. The thrust will be on air quality, water, and energy. “There are several easy-to-use, simple measures that will make the buildings green. It will all increase the efficiency and productivity at the shop floor level. This will lead to sustainable industrial parks,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath