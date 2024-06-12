ADVERTISEMENT

Ward Watch | Green nets fail to contain waste, Coimbatore’s Ward 77 battles open dumping again

Updated - June 12, 2024 06:48 pm IST

Published - June 12, 2024 04:00 pm IST

“On the poles where the nets were attached, we plan to install CCTV cameras to monitor and fine people who dump waste in the open,“ a sector officer in-charge of sanitation said.

Avantika Krishna

Mixed waste and construction debris lying on SBOA School Road near Kumarasawamy tank in Coimbatore. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

Coimbatore Corporation Ward 77: North Ashok Nagar (West Zone)
Main areas:
SBOA School Road, EB Colony, Sokkampudur Road, Annai Indra Nagar, Ramamurthy Road
Voters:
Female - 7,014, Male - 7,909, Others - 1, Total - 14,923
Councillor:
S. Rajalakshmi (DMK)
Contact number:
8925514077
Issues:
Open dumping, burning of waste
Infrastructure:
Public toilets, urban primary health centre, Corporation school

North Ashok Nagar (Ward 77) in Coimbatore city is facing a resurgence of open dumping after the removal of 13 green nets that previously acted as deterrents.

ADVERTISEMENT

The dense network of middle-income households and commercial establishments, which had a ‘bin-free’ system earlier this year to tackle dumping, is now grappling with overflowing waste accumulating on street corners.

Residents, particularly those in low-income colonies near the Kumaraswamy tank outlet canal, are bearing the brunt of this issue. “Without the nets and bins, people just throw garbage wherever they want,“ lamented a resident. This area is especially choked with waste, overflowing with plastic bags and reeking of smoke from night-time burning.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The stench and smoke is unbearable, especially on windy days. We have to keep our windows shut, sacrificing ventilation. We have even resorted to pouring water on the burning piles to control them. But the Corporation has not addressed the problem,“ the resident added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Shopkeepers like P. Murthy, who sell religious items on Ramamurthy Road, are also suffering. “Parked cars already eat into our shop space, and now the overflowing garbage near each street light on the road makes things worse,“ he said.

Late daily waste collection (between 10 a.m.. and noon) and the absence of street bins are the two main reasons for this problem, they say.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ward Watch | North Selvapuram residents in Coimbatore grapple with multiple issues

Srinivas Reddy, a resident of EB Colony, another area plagued by dumping, believes the city was not prepared for a bin-free approach. “People are still adjusting to waste segregation, and with late collection, bins will be a more effective solution. The civic body must also raise awareness on composting at home,“ he suggested.

The Coimbatore Corporation, however, defends the removal of the nets, claiming they were ineffective.

“We plan to install CCTV cameras on the poles where the nets were previously attached to monitor and fine those who dump waste openly,“ said a sector inspector overseeing waste collection. “We are also considering bringing back bins in some locations.,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Coimbatore / waste

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US