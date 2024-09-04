GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Green corridor helps shift ailing new born from Tiruchi to Coimbatore in less than three hours

Published - September 04, 2024 08:17 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

An eight-day-old baby with a cardiac condition was shifted from Tiruchi to a private hospital in Coimbatore in less than three hours, with the support of a green corridor enabled by the police, on Wednesday.

The ambulance carrying the infant left the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital, Tiruchi, at 12.55 p.m. and it reached Sri Ramakrishna Hospital in Coimbatore in two hours and 50 minutes.

A police vehicle piloted the ambulance of Sri Ramakrishna Hospital, which was equipped with a mobile neonatal intensive care unit, for the 240-odd km journey. With the coordination of the police, a green corridor was enabled for the ambulance along the entire stretch.

The baby of a couple from Navakudi in Tiruchi was brought to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital from the Government Hospital, Manapparai, a few days ago. The hospital authorities referred the baby to Sri Ramakrishna Hospital as the infant had to undergo a complex cardiac surgery.

Sri Ramakrishna Hospital administration thanked the police for enabling the green corridor, which aided immediate shifting of the baby.

September 04, 2024

