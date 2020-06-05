Green corridor case: farmers flay NHAI petition

Farmers from Pullavari and nearby places protested with black flags on Friday condemning a petition filed by the National Highways Authority of India demanding early hearing regarding green corridor case in the Supreme Court.

The farmers, who are against the Salem-Chennai green corridor project protested with black flags in their farmlands. They condemned the State and the Central governments for their anti-farmer stand and for trying to implement the project despite strong opposition.

R. Mohanasundaram, one of the farmers said, “we strongly condemn the move and we don’t understand the urgency behind implementing the project. While there are highways already connecting Salem and Chennai what is the purpose of constructing the eight-lane corridor acquiring several heactares of farmland. It is said that it would require ₹10,000 crore for implementing the project. The nation is going through economic crisis due to COVID-19 lockdown and the amount should be utilised for improving the economic condition of the country.”

He added that the governments should consider the plea of farmers and withdraw efforts to implement the project forever.