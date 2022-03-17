Green Champion Awards date extended

Applications are invited for Green Champion awards instituted by the State government to recognise service to green causes, including ecology and environment and climate change. The award envisions recognition of individuals and institutions for service in the form of awareness to climate change, and green cover, forestation, and ecological concerns.

The State Government has proposed to award 100 individuals each with a cash award of ₹1 lakh.

According to Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy, the awards are being decided by a panel headed by the District Collector, and the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board, Hosur. The dates for the receipt of applications from eligible candidates and institutions has been extended from March 15 to March 31. Three individuals will be selected from the district and nominated by the panel for the Green Champion awards, according to the administration.