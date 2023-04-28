Great hornbill rescued near Mettupalayam in Coimbatore

April 28, 2023 11:39 pm | Updated 11:40 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Forest Department on Thursday rescued a Great hornbill from a troop of monkeys near Mettupalayam in Coimbatore district.

The public found an adult male hornbill, surrounded by monkeys, near Thuri Palam at Kallar near Mettupalayam. They alerted the Forest Department and the staff rescued the bird. It was examined by a government veterinarian. After first-aid, the hornbill was kept under observation for some time at the Forest Department’s timber depot on Kotagiri Road.

Mettupalayam Forest Range Officer Joseph Stalin said the hornbill was left in its habitat on the same day. Kallar is situated at the foothills of the Nilgiris eastern slope, which has a small population of Great hornbill.