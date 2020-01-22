Grant for electricity discoms: industry welcomes move

The Tamilnadu Electricity Consumers’ Association has welcomed the proposal of the Central Government to extend a grant of ₹1.1 lakh crore to State Power Distribution Companies (discoms) under a new bailout scheme.

The Association president S.R. Rabindar said the proposal, when implemented, wouldl boost the discoms that were financially weak and are unable to make further investments.

“It is a positive measure for the power sector, given availability of grants for infrastructure upgrade and chance to improve operational efficiency of the discoms,” he said.

Infrastructure upgrade

The Scheme mandates that such discoms either privatise operations or appoint distribution franchisees and invest in infrastructure upgrade.

The Government expects to spur nearly ₹3 lakh crore investment in the distribution sector through the restructuring scheme.

“The scheme is a reform and result-oriented where distribution companies will invest first and get money later - only when they perform,” according to the Association.

Proper investment in the distribution sector will curtain distribution loss and improve efficiency of power. “We also feel, subsidy release from government to discoms will remain critical for ensuring a sustainable improvement in financial position of discoms,” Mr. Rabindar said.