Granite stones from Rasipuram to be sent to Madurai temple

Minister for Social Welfare V. Saroja and Revenue Minister R. B. Udhayakumar took part in the ground breaking ceremony for cutting granite stones from Rasipuram to be sent for the renovation of Veera Vasantha Rayar mandapam of Madurai Meenakshi Amman temple.

Officials said about 1 lakh cubic feet of granite stones would be sent from Pattinam here.

Addressing presspersons, Mr. Udhayakumar said a sum of ₹ 18.1 crore had been sanctioned for the mandapam renovation, ₹ 6.4 crore for procurement of the stones and ₹11.7 crore for sculpting the stones into required forms and installing it.

On the general body meeting of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam on Monday, he said the meeting would be held according to COVID-19 safety protocols.