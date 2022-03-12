Grandparents’ day celebrated

A student felicitating her grandmother during the Grandparent’s Day celebration in Erode on Saturday.

Grandparents’ day was celebrated at Carmel Matriculation Higher Secondary School here on Saturday.

The grandparents of the students studying in classes X, XI and XII were invited to share their life lessons. M. C. Robin, Chairman, MCR Group of Companies ,inaugurated ‘G-Day’ and explained the need of respecting the grandparents.

Fr. Anson Panengaden, Principal and Fr. Fijo Chittilappilly, Administrator, felicitated the grandparents.. Students adorned their grandparents with shawls followed by which grandparents shared their experience. They expressed their concern for the new generation.

Earlier, Sriram of Class VIII welcomed the gathering.e. Shaloni of Class IX proposed a vote of thanks.