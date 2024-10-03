Grama Sabha resolutions demand compensation for livestock deaths caused by wandering dogs

Resolutions were passed during Grama Sabha meetings on Wednesday in several panchayats across Uthukuli, Kangayam, Vellakovil, Mulanur, and Dharapuram blocks, urging the government to provide compensation to farmers who lose livestock to attacks by wandering dogs.

Farmers called for immediate action from village panchayats to address the issue, which has caused significant financial losses. They also urged the police department to register cases when livestock and calves are killed by such attacks.

Participants highlighted the severe financial strain farmers face due to the loss of livestock, which can be valued in lakhs, despite previous representations made to district and police authorities.

In some panchayats, dog owners were warned of strict action if they failed to comply with the prescribed norms for raising their pets.

