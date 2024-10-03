GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Grama Sabha resolutions demand compensation for livestock deaths caused by wandering dogs

Published - October 03, 2024 08:18 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

Resolutions were passed during Grama Sabha meetings on Wednesday in several panchayats across Uthukuli, Kangayam, Vellakovil, Mulanur, and Dharapuram blocks, urging the government to provide compensation to farmers who lose livestock to attacks by wandering dogs.

Farmers called for immediate action from village panchayats to address the issue, which has caused significant financial losses. They also urged the police department to register cases when livestock and calves are killed by such attacks.

Participants highlighted the severe financial strain farmers face due to the loss of livestock, which can be valued in lakhs, despite previous representations made to district and police authorities.

In some panchayats, dog owners were warned of strict action if they failed to comply with the prescribed norms for raising their pets.

Published - October 03, 2024 08:18 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.