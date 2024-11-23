 />

November 23, 2024e-Paper

Grama Sabha meetings held in Salem and Namakkal

Published - November 23, 2024 08:02 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Grama sabha meetings were held across all panchayats in Salem and Namakkal districts on Saturday.

In Salem district, the meeting was held in all 385 panchayats, with District Collector R. Brindha Devi participating in the grama sabha meeting held at Thalavaipatti panchayat, where she discussed various schemes implemented in the village. Earlier, the Collector honoured the conservancy workers in Thalavaipatti panchayat.

Likewise in the Namakkal district, grama sabha meetings are held in all 322 panchayats in the district. The District Collector S. Uma participated in the meeting held at Athappampatti in Melmugam panchayat in Mallasamudram panchayat union. The collector explained the schemes implemented by the government and the anti-dengue measures taken by the district administration. 

Published - November 23, 2024 08:02 pm IST

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.