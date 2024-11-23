Grama Sabha meetings held in Salem and Namakkal

Grama sabha meetings were held across all panchayats in Salem and Namakkal districts on Saturday.

In Salem district, the meeting was held in all 385 panchayats, with District Collector R. Brindha Devi participating in the grama sabha meeting held at Thalavaipatti panchayat, where she discussed various schemes implemented in the village. Earlier, the Collector honoured the conservancy workers in Thalavaipatti panchayat.

Likewise in the Namakkal district, grama sabha meetings are held in all 322 panchayats in the district. The District Collector S. Uma participated in the meeting held at Athappampatti in Melmugam panchayat in Mallasamudram panchayat union. The collector explained the schemes implemented by the government and the anti-dengue measures taken by the district administration.