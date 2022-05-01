Grama sabha meetings held in districts

Grama Sabha meetings were conducted in districts on Sunday to mark May Day celebrations .

In Salem, District Collector S.Karmegham took part in the grama sabha held at Arunuthumalai village under Aladipatti panchayat. The Collector said that grama sabha meetings ensures transparency in administration. Matters regarding panchayat’s expenditure, Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment scheme, waste management, public health were discussed and the public were made aware on importance of COVID-19 vaccination.

In Namakkal, Collector Shreya P.Singh took part in the meeting at Vasanthapuram panchayat. Issues regarding public sanitation, ensuring basic amenities like streetlights, roads were discussed. Expenditure of the panchayat was also presented in the meeting. The Collector advised the villagers to avoid using disposable plastic materials and opt eco-friendly alternatives.

Rajya Sabha MP K.R.N.Rajesh Kumar took part in the meeting held at Kattanasampatti panchayat.

In Erode, Minister for Housing S. Muthusamy took part in the grama sabha meeting of Kathirampatti panchayat and said that the meeting is being conducted at 225 panchayats in the district. The Minister said that Chief Minister has announced 85 projects for Erode district. He said that immediate action would be taken through respective officials on petitions received in the meeting.

Erode Collector H.Krishnanunni took part in the meeting at Thooyampunthurai panchayat.. Expenditure of the panchayat, implementation of State and Central government schemes in the panchayat were discussed.